Phones, broadband resumes

Srinagar: Police said that mobile phones and broadband services will be restored in Kashmir on Friday night as the situation remained peaceful.
A spokesperson of police said, “situation remained peaceful and under control” while thanking people for their cooperation.
“Mobile services (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10pm,” said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.
Mobile and internet services were shut following the death of 91-year-old Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday night.