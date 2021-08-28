166 fresh Covid cases and one death in Rajouri

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Rajouri was reported in J&K on Friday, while 166 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 122 were reported in Kashmir Division and 44 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 76 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 36 from Jammu Division and 40 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1149 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 57 new cases and currently has 347 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 16 new cases and currently has 88 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 19 new cases and currently has 89 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 37 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 50 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 17 new cases and has 59 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 51 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua 2, Samba zero, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, and Kishtwar 17, Poonch 2, Ramban zero, and Reasi reported 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print