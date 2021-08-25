Navin reviews implementation of “Support to Sheep, Goat farmers in disasters, natural calamities”

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a meeting with senior officers to review implementation of “Support to Sheep/Goat farmers in case of disasters and natural calamities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director, Planning, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Girdhari Lal Sharma; Director Sheep Husbandry Department, Krishan Lal Sharma while Director Finance, Animal/Sheep & Fisheries Department; Director, Sheep Husbandry Kashmir; Technical Officer of AHD and other concerned officers participated online from Srinagar.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues regarding status of livestock in the UT.

The meeting was informed about steps being taken up for protecting the domestic animals besides welfare of farmers of Jammu and Kashmir through different centrally sponsored schemes including insurance cover to livestock.

Principal Secretary directed the officers to prepare a detailed report regarding data of mortality rate for last 5 years of sheep/goat of JKUT and submit to the concerned quarter for its scrutiny to provide benefits to the eligible beneficiaries.

Principal Secretary said that the objective of collection of data is to provide maximum benefit to sheep and goat farmers especially on priority basis to those farmers whose livestock die during any natural calamity/ for some other reason including attack by wild animals.

Navin Choudhary directed the concerned officers to take necessary measures to cover mortality of animals under the schemes like insurance support scheme to farmers. He said farmers whose animals die due to natural calamity and wild animal attacks will be replaced under the scheme.

