DDC Kulgam reviews progress of Agriculture and allied sectors

KULGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of officers of Agriculture and allied sectors to review the progress achieved by these departments under various schemes in the district.
During the meeting Chief Animal Husbandry Officer apprised the chair about the achievements under various schemes during the year 2021-22 so far.
He informed that under IDDS scheme 43 dairy Units were approved with a composition of 5 cows per unit and 11 dairy units were also established. Under IPPP-LIT and NLM 40 beneficiaries were covered.
It was also given out that till 31 July, 2021 a total of 58942 AI’s were conducted.
The Chief Agriculture Officer informed the chair that there are 58 thousand Farm operating families in the district and the target under KCC stands achieved.
Officers from Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture, Forest and others also detailed the progress of their departments.
The DDC stressed upon all officers for adoption of new initiatives and modern interventions to boost the Agriculture and allied sectors.
He also directed officers to ensure technical support to the farmers and to propagate new technological interventions among them.
The meeting was attended by CPO, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Sheep Husbandry Officer, Divisional Forest Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries and other officers.
KULGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of officers of Agriculture and allied sectors to review the progress achieved by these departments under various schemes in the district.