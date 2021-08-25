Skill training programme for youth held by KVK Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Six days Skill Training Programme for Rural Youth (STRY) on “Quality Seed Production of Cereals Crops” started at KVK Bandipora. The programme is sponsored by MANAGE Hyderabad in collaboration with SAMETI Kashmir, Directorate of Extension SKUAST Kashmir.
STRY programs are aimed at imparting skill based training to rural youth on Agri-based vocational areas in agriculture and allied areas to promote employment of rural areas and for creation of skilled manpower to perform farm and non-farm operations. In the programme 28 rural youths in the age group of 18 to 34 years from various parts of district Bandipora are participating. During the inaugural session Coordinator of the Programme and Senior Scientist KVK Bandipora Dr. Tariq Sultan highlighted the importance of Quality seeds for better Agricultural Production and Income generation. On the first day three power point presentation were given by Dr. F.A. Bahar, Associate Professor Agronomy FOA Wadura, Dr. Tahir Ahmad Sheikh, Assistant Professor Agronomy FOA Wadura and Dr Tariq Sultan on Nutrient Management strategies for quality seed production of Rice and Maize, Seed production in Direct seeded Rice and Seed production of Rice through SRI system respectively followed by visit to seed production field of the Kendra.