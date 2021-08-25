DC B’Pora reviews progress of works under District Capex Budget

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today reviewed the progress of works proposed under District Capex Budget (DCB) 2021-22.
The meeting discussed detailed proposals under the District Capex Plan, 2021-22 including physical status of projects targeted for completion in the current fiscal and took a comprehensive review on the progress of developmental projects undertaken by various departments.
It was given out that Rs 529 Crores have been earmarked for the financial year 2021-22 with major thrust on Jal Jeevan Mission (51%), PMGSY (21%), Rural development Department (8%), Education & Health (8%) etc.
The DC informed that 3316 works have been targeted for completion for the financial year 2021-22 which includes 114 Water supply schemes, 24 PMGSY works, 23 Urban Development Works, 13 works of Education, 07 Hospitals, 13 Roads, 09 Irrigation Schemes and 1875 MGNREGA Works.
Officers informed that 629 works have been completed so far under different schemes and Rs 16.61 Cr have been spent so far out of the released budget of Rs 70.81 Cr.
The DC sought details from the heads of departments including Rural Development department, Health, JKPDCL, R&B, Jal Shakti and other sectors about the approved works, tendering status and status of estimations besides progress of ongoing projects/works.