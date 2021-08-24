One more Covid death in Rajouri, 93 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Rajouri was reported in J&K on Monday, while 93 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported in Kashmir Division and 43 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 203 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 114 from Jammu Division and 89 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1054 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 12 new cases and currently has 245 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 56 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 26 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 8 new cases and currently has 47 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 58 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 53 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 55 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 65 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 2 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba 1, Rajouri 5, Doda 28, and Kishtwar 3, Poonch 2 , Ramban zero, and Reasi reported 2.

