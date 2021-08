Srinagar:Two militants were killed in a brief shootout in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two unidentified militants were killed in a brief exchange of firing in Srinagar.

As per the sources top two commanders have been killed in the encounter, who were among the most wanted list released by the police recently.

More details will follow.(GNS)

