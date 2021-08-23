Ten policemen in civvies killed top LeT/TRF militants in Srinagar: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday said that ten policemen in civvies killed two wanted militants including LeT/TRF commander Mohammad Abbas Sheikh in a gunfight here.

“After information, ten policemen from J&K police in civvies went there and cordoned off the area,” the IGP told reporters in a brief conversation here. “They were given warning. There was firing from militants, which was retaliated, leading to the encounter and consequently the duo was killed.”

He said that Abbas was motivating youth to join militant ranks. “Parents and families were worried. I appeal parents not to allow their children join militant ranks and those who have gone should be brought back, we will welcome them,” he said.

Asked if the duo was involved in the all killings in Srinagar, he responded by saying “definitely.” “Saqib Manzoor was carrying killings at the instruction of the Abbas.”

Both Mohammad Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor were among list of wanted militants shared by the police year this year. A resident of Rampur village Kulgam, sources said that Sheikh was a top militant commander from south Kashmir district.

The 45-year-old was one of the oldest militants and had recycled into militancy two times.

Previously associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, sources said Sheikh was part of Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Sheikh had escaped several times after breaking the cordon in the last six year. Saqib was resident of Srinagar, they added. (GNS)

