TeH removes sign board from its Hyderpora office

Srinagar: The sign board of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at its head office at Syed Ali Geelani’s office-cum-residence in Hyderpora area of Srinagar has been removed on Sunday evening.
Eyewitnesses told KNO that the official sign board has been removed from the TeH’s office this evening by Geelani’s domestic workers.
The move comes after news about government planning to ban Hurriyat Conference under UAPA surfaced.
Srinagar: The sign board of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at its head office at Syed Ali Geelani’s office-cum-residence in Hyderpora area of Srinagar has been removed on Sunday evening.