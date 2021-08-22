Strictly follow CAB, get vaccinated against Covid: Pole appeals to people

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding the Covid 19 vaccination drive in Kashmir division at Divisional Commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by Incharge Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK), Tahir Ahmad Magray and various senior level Public Health Specialists of DCCRK.

The Div Com on the occasion took a serious note of the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some districts of Kashmir division and labelled this increase to non-compliance of Covid SOPs especially during gatherings.

He appealed to the general public to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) in letter and spirit to prevent the transmission of covid infection in their communities and families and help the administration to keep the Covid at bay.

The Div Com insisted district administrations to enhance the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in unvaccinated population especially in the age group of 18-44 years who are mostly asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic when they contract the virus and roam free as asymptomatic carriers in the areas which lead to the increase in the number of cases in their communities and vicinities.

He also stressed for further augmentation in efforts by involving all the line departments in all the districts in order to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage of this age group in the shortest possible time in order to reduce the risk of transmission of this dreadful virus.

