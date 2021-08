Kulgam: Suspected militants on Thursday shot dead an Apni leader in Devsar area of Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

An official said that the JKAP leader Ghulam Hussan Lone was shot at outside his residence in which he received critical injuries.

He said that he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

