Thrashing of journalists: DGP orders action against police officer

Srinagar: A day after journalists were thrashed by police while discharging professional duties here, DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered immediate action against the police officer for “Undesirable behavior.”

The DGP said that he has taken serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. “SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer,” the top police officer said.

Police had resorted to lathi-charge against journalists covering protest attempts by Shia mourners on 8th Muharram at Lal Chowk. Camera of a photojournalist was damaged also.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print