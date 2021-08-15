Kathua Helicopter Crash: Body Of One Among 2 Missing Pilots Found

Jammu: After 13 days of searches, body of one of the two missing pilots of a helicopter of Indian Army’s aviation corps which crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in the Basohli area of Kathua has been found, officials said on Sunday.

While body of one of the pilots identified as Lt Col AS Baath was recovered, there was no trace of the remains of another pilot yet, official sources said.

Army had intensified search operations for Pilots and helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approximately 80 – 100 meters, the officials said.

Indian Air Force also lifted the heavy equipment from Vishakhapatnam to Pathankot for speeding up the underwater search.

Army and all other agencies including Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, NDRF, Ranjit Sagar Dam Authority and District Authorities continued searches for another missing pilot. (GNS)

