Reasi reports 73 new Covid cases in a day

Sudden spike in district; 2 more deaths in Jammu division

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths – one each from Jammu and Samba districts – and 176 fresh Covid cases, 73 of them in just one district – Reasi – were reported during the last 24 hours in JK, according to the official daily bulletin issued on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 80 were reported in Kashmir Division and 96 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

The bulletin added that 164 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 75 from Jammu Division and 89 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1307 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 21 new cases and currently has 300 active cases, with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 84 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 77 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 44 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 15 new cases and has 34 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 10 new cases and has 51 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 10 new cases and has 71 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 32 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 3, Doda 5, Kathua 4, Kishtwar 2, Samba 1, Poonch 1, Ramban zero, and Reasi 73.

