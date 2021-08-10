Political leaders condemn

Srinagar: Leaders across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir Monday condemned the killing of a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag, with the saffron party asserting their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

Militants shot dead Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief,” the LG said on his official Twitter handle.

The BJP’s J-K spokesman Altaf Thakur also condemned the killing, terming it “barbaric and cowardly”.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the deceased join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs.

“I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat,” he wrote on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said she felt sorry to hear the news of the killing.

“My condolences to their families & loved ones,” she tweeted.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also strongly condemned the killing.

“Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again, more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of gun. May the killers rot in hell,” he said.

PTI

