NIA’s multiple raids in JK against Jamaat-e-Islami members

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami-linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws, officials said.

The early morning raids were conducted at over 45 places on the houses and offices of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) activists in almost all districts of Kashmir and a few districts in Jammu region, including Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri, they said.

In February 2019, the Centre banned JeI for five years under anti-terror laws on the ground that it was “in close touch” with militant outfits and was expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in the erstwhile state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hundreds of JeI activists were arrested in a major crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir following the ban which came just months ahead of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union territories in August 2019.

The officials said the latest raids by National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths assisted by police and CRPF were conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case related to terror activities of the group.

The searches at multiple locations are still going on and further details are awaited, they added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print