Srinagar: A militant killed in gunfight at Mouchwa has been identified as Shakir Bashir Bhat of Gooripora Pulwama, officials said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain militant had joined Lashker-e-Toiba two months ago.

Shakir was killed in the gunfight with joint team of Police, Army and CRPF early Saturday morning at Mouchwa. His associate was arrested from Khrew hours after he escaped from the encounter site.GNS

