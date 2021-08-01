DC Kishtwar reviews rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas

KISHTWAR: To ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by flash floods in Hounzar and other parts of the district Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma today chaired a meeting of District Disaster Management Committee and civil and police administration here at conference Hall of DC office Complex.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Kishori Lal Sharma; ADDC Sham Lal, GM DIC, Khalid Hussain Malik; Joint Director Planning, Mohd Iqbal; DFO Marwah, Vijay Kumar; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Zakir Hussain; ACD Kishtwar Kishore Singh Katoch; DIO, Farhat Shamim, Executive Engineer PMGSY, Mohammad Aslam Lone besides other District officers.

The DC passed directions to the line departments to gear up for the speedy relief and rehabilitation of affected people as per the SDRF guidelines.

He directed SDM Marwah to expedite the process of disbursement of compensation as per SDRF norms as announced by the UT government into the accounts of the victims on immediate basis.

He directed all the concerned district officers to expedite the assessment process of damages to agriculture crops, government and private structures, besides the livestock and lives during this catastrophe. He asked them to assess the loss as per the SDRF guidelines and submit the file to his office within 15 days without any fail.

The DC directed DFO Marwah to repair the damaged infrastructure likes bridges at Hounzar, Kiyar, Chhicha to restore connectivity to these areas.

Department of Flood Control and Irrigation was directed to complete the protection work at vulnerable places to ensure future safety of the people in flood hit areas.

The Assistant Director, FCS&CA was directed to immediately restore the damaged food store and ensure adequate ration facility there, while CMO was asked to depute two pharmacists at Hounzar village for immediate and post flood medical relief.

Besides, Xen PHE and XEn PDD were asked to expedite the restoration of the water and electricity facilities in the affected areas within 3 days.

Meanwhile ADC Kishtwar also apprised the officers about the key guidelines of SDRF and asked them to expedite work out accordingly.

Later, the DC along with ADDC visited district hospital Kishtwar and inquired about the condition of the injured persons shifted from Hounzar village for treatment besides taking stock of the Medicare facilities being provided to them.

Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar apprised the DC that all the 6 injured persons have been provided quality Medicare facilities and are out of danger now and will be discharged after complete recovery.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print