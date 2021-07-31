LG launches ‘Green J-K Drive’; 1.30 crore saplings to be planted this year

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched Green J-K Drive-2021 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu with a target to plant 1.30 crore saplings across the Union Territory this year.

Sinha planted a ‘cupressus’ sapling in the IIT Campus to mark the launch of the mega plantation drive and said his administration is striving hard to maintain a balance between development and environment conservation.

There has never been a more urgent need to revive ecology than today, he said.

The drive aims at creating a people’s movement at a massive scale with the involvement of all stakeholders, particularly village panchayats, women, students, urban local bodies, institutions, NGOs and civil society, he added.

Our aim is to bring two-third geographical area of J-K under the forest and tree cover. The forest and tree cover in Jammu and Kashmir is about 55 percent which is substantially higher than the national average of 24.56 percent, Sinha said.

He said, It is a matter of pride for us that while the present circumstances are posing a difficult challenge to the people at many places, the government machinery and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are discharging their responsibility towards the coming generation by preserving and strengthening our natural wealth.

He expressed satisfaction over the initiation of Green Jammu and Kashmir campaign by the Forest Department.

I am happy that the Green India Mission is being implemented in J-K in the spirit of public participation which will bring economic benefits apart from improving the quality and quantity of forests in 320 villages.

If we fail to restore our ecology in the next 10 years, at least one million species may become extinct in the coming times. As long as the ecological system is protected,

we will be able to conserve our forests, rivers and lakes, mountains, meadows, fields and urban landscapes, which are also a source of wealth and health for the society, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the Forest Department and the IIT Jammu for aiming at planting 10,000 trees in the IIT Jammu campus in this monsoon, besides working on greening and eco-restoration of forest land diverted for the purpose of creation of the institution.

Whatever measures we are taking today to restore ecology and reduce air pollution, plastic pollution, I believe that it will prove to be a boon for the coming generations whether it is in villages or in cities, Sinha said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over cheques worth Rs 1.97 crore to various Village Panchayat Plantation Committees (VPPCs) as the proceeds of harvesting of mature trees.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print