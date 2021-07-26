166 daily Covid cases with no death

SRINAGAR: One hundred and sixty six new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while there was no death due to Covid-19.

An official bulletin said that the cases include 34 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 320657.

Moreover, 197 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 79 from Jammu Division and 118 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.32 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The bulletin said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported today.

Providing district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 66 cases with 358 active cases.

Baramulla reported 18 cases with 66 active cases.

Budgam reported 9 fresh cases with 66 active positive cases.

Pulwama reported 10 cases with 73 active positives.

Kupwara reported 5 cases today with 45 active positive cases.

Anantnag district reported 4 new cases today with 63 active positive cases.

Bandipora reported 1 case with 46 active positive cases.

Ganderbal reported 9 cases today with 58 active positive cases.

Kulgam reported 9 cases today with 19 active positives

Shopian reported 1 fresh case today with 11 active positive cases.

