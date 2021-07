Jammu: Police on Friday said to have shot down a drone carrying 5kg IED in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

The drone was shot down near Kanachak in Domana sub division, they said.

A police officer said that the explosive device recovered was to be assembled and to be used by militants.

“Further Investigations are underway,” the officer said. (GNS)

