Policeman’s wife, daughter shot at in Verinag

Anantnag: Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured the wife and daughter of a policeman, late Tuesday evening, here in Verinag area of Anantnag district.

The injured have been identified as Nahida Jan, wife of Sajad Ahmad Malik, who is a police constable, and their daughter Madiha, aged about 18.

“Malik is posted as a constable in Jammu,” a police source told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place at around 9:00 PM, Tuesday evening, said a senior police official from the area. “The militants barged into their house and opened indiscriminate fire at the two women,” the police official said. “Malik was not home when the incident took place.”

The militants, he said, fled after firing, while the women were shifted to hospital by neighbours who heard a hue and cry, followed by gunshots.

A doctor at Verinag hospital said that Nahida was shot in the abdomen and leg, while Madiha has been shot in her leg.

“We have given them the basic medical attention and have shifted them to GMC Anantnag,” the doctor said.

The police official told Kashmir Reader that following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and searches are being carried out to try and nab the attackers.

“A case has been registered in this regard,” the police official said.

This is the second such incident in less than a month. On June 27, a policeman, his wife, and their daughter were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in their house at Hariparigam village of Awantipora area in Pulwama district.

