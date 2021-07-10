Anantnag Encounter: 01 more militant killed toll reaches 03, searches on

Srinagar: Another militant have been killed taking toll to three in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Kawarigam Rabipora area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Official sources said that one more militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight. However identity of the slain militants couldn’t be established as of now.

Earlier two militants were killed after intial contact was established.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 19RR and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation in Ranipora.(GNS)

