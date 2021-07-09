LeT militant arrested in Bandipora’s Hajin, arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant of LeT outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement,, a spokesperson said that based on a specific input regarding movement of militants towards Hajin town for subversive activities, a joint Naka was established in Gund Jahangeer area by Bandipora police, 13RR, IRP 21st Bn and 45 Bn CRPF.

“During Naka checking movement of a suspicious person was noticed and he was tactfully apprehended and he disclosed his identity as Muzammil Sheikh @ Abu Maviya of Chandergeer Hajin. Incriminating material along with live arms and ammunition which includes one chinese pistol along with live rounds) were recovered from the possession,” reads the statement.

It reads that he had joined proscribed LeT LeT outfit recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin town.

“In this connection FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Hajin and further investigation has been initiated,” it reads.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print