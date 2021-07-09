Expert warns of severe threat of Covid if guard lowered

SRINAGAR: Following a decrease in number of positive cases with each passing day and less number of admission of Covid patients in hospitals, the effect of second wave of Covid-19 has diminished to a large extent, but this has also resulted in lowering of guard against Covid by the masses which can pose serious threat and lay the base for a severe third wave, experts warn.

Throwing light on the current Covid-19 scenario here, Professor and Head of Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan said on Thursday that the decrease in Covid cases and the number of Covid deaths is an encouraging indication of winning the fight against the Second Covid wave.

Dr Saleem however cautioned that the decline of the second wave has resulted in lack of seriousness among people towards Covid Appropriate Behavior, adherence to SOPs, particularly wearing of masks and physical distancing, and that such behaviour poses serious threat of third wave of Covid-19.

“The third wave of Covid can be highly dangerous, fatal and can take a heavy toll of lives,” he warned and suggested that in order to keep the impact of the third wave under control, people need to follow guidelines.

Crowding the markets, health resorts and marriage ceremonies without wearing masks and no regard for social distance is unsolicited and unbecoming behaviour, he added

“In the interest and safety of our families and society, we need to act responsibly in every domain of life and social interaction,” Dr Saleem said.

While acknowledging that people mostly remained confined to homes for one and half year and are eager to start their normal life, Dr Saleem said that people may go out to attend to their needs but strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior is needed to avoid a possible third wave.

Additionally, he strongly recommended vaccination and termed it as a strong tool to fight against Covid disease.

He said that vaccination of elderly people has been almost completed and now all individuals above 18 years should get themselves vaccinated. Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print