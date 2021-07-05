My party leaders ‘selectively’ being evicted from official residences in Srinagar: Mehbooba in letter to LG

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressing dismay over “selective targeting” of her party’s leaders and former MLAs by the administration in asking them to vacate their official residences in Srinagar.

“I am deeply concerned by the manner in which the administration is selectively targeting PDP leaders and ex MLAs. At a time when militancy is on the rise yet again, they have been made to vacate their official residences in Srinagar without providing any alternate accommodation,” her letter reads.

“What makes matters worse is that even after their repeated requests to grant them security in villages where they originally reside, these requests have been declined for reasons best known to you,” Mehbooba has written.

She has said in her letter that the state administration has cited threats from militants as reason to provide security to political leaders and elected representatives. “But the same administration has no qualms in evicting them from secure government accommodations in Srinagar and deliberately putting them in harm’s way,” she has written.

The letter points out that it’s no secret that in recent times many elected representatives have been targeted and even killed because they have not been provided with adequate security. “Let me also bring to your notice that the former MLA from PDP, Zahoor Mir, has been a victim of militancy himself. His father was shot dead by militants,” Mehbooba has written in her letter.

“In such circumstances I find it surprising and extremely distressing that while on one hand there is a section of new politicians who are given all kinds of facilities including security to facilitate their movement throughout J&K, but on the other hand members of PDP are treated with utter disdain and contempt,” she has written.

Mehbooba has remarked in her letter that it seems that the administration is intentionally putting their lives at risk.

“I would like to place it on record that if anything untoward happens to any of my party men, I will hold this administration responsible. I hope that you will intervene and take corrective steps immediately,” reads her letter to the LG.

