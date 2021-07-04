Youth commits suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam

By on No Comment

 

 

Kulgam:A 24-year-old youth on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

 

Official sources  that the youth (name withheld) from Sanigam village of Kulgam appeared near Aharbal waterfall this afternoon and in the blink of a moment jumped into it.

 

“Rescuers immediately swung into the action but couldn’t save his life,” they said.

 

Notably, suicide cases have seen a surge in the Kashmir valley in recent months, especially during the second wave of COVID-19, while experts list economic distress, drug abuse and frequent domestic violence as the main reason for the rise in suicide cases—(KNO)

Youth commits suicide by jumping into Aharbal waterfall in Kulgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.