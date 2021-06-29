4 days after committing suicide, body of Kupwara boy retrieved from Jhelum in Sgr

Srinagar: The body of a class 11th student, who jumped from river Jhelum at Cement Kadal here in Noorbagh four days ago, was retrieved on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said the body of a 17-year-old youth identified as Saqib Ahmad Ahanger, son of Abdul Kalam Ahanger was retrieved today by River police at cement Kadal in Noorbagh area.

A class 11th student from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district committee suicide on June 25 evening by jumping into river Jhelum at cement Kadal in Noorbagh area here.

Saqib, who was living as paying guest here in Kawdara area, had also shot a video before taking the extreme step wherein he sought forgiveness from parents.

The video has also went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the body will be handed over to the family after completing the legal formalities—(KNO)

