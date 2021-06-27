Youth among 4 civilians injured in Barbarshah grenade blast dies

Srinagar: One of the four civilians injured in a grenade blast in Barbarshah area of Srinagar succumbed to wounds on Saturday evening, officials said.
They said Mudasir Ahmad (30) succumbed to the injuries at SMHS hospital here.
A police officer confirmed that Mudasir, a shopkeeper by profession, succumbed to the wounds.
Earlier, suspected militants hurled the grenade at an iron-shield bunker manned by one security forces’ personnel in the area.
The device exploded near the bunker, causing injuries to four persons, one of them a non-local woman who is seen in the CCTV video footage, released later, running to save herself. News agency KNO reported that the woman has been shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment.
Among the injured were a bike rider who fell down possibly after sustaining splinter injuries.
The injured were shifted to hospital. The other injured were identified as Hilal Ahmad of Illahi Bagh Srinagar, Shahid Ahmad Son of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Rainawari and Shakeela (non local) of UP, all of whom are admitted in hospitals.
Meanwhile, police and CRPF cordoned off the entire area in a bid to arrest the attacker (s) and investigations into the incident have been started.
GNS
