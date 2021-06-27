5 Covid deaths, 342 new cases in J&K

235 of the new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five Covid patients lost their lives in J&K while 342 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 235 were reported in Kashmir Division and 107 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Of the 5 deaths, 4 were reported in Jammu Division and 1 in Kashmir Division. Srinagar reported zero deaths while Jammu district reported 1 death.

Two deaths were reported in Rajouri district, and one death each in Budgam and Ramban districts.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 84, while Jammu district reported 11 new cases.

The bulletin said that 864 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 375 from Jammu Division and 489 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,630 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 84 new cases and currently has 1,042 active cases, with 126 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 426 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 23 new cases and currently has 419 active cases, with 76 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 29 new cases and currently has 305 active cases, with 59 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 18 new cases and currently has 374 active cases, with 56 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 24 new cases and has 337 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 187 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 18 new cases and has 195 active cases with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 15 new cases and has 221 active cases with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 16 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 15, Doda 10, Kathua 10, Kishtwar 13, Samba 1, Poonch 14, Ramban 12, and Reasi 19.

