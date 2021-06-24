Shopkeeper shot dead inside shop in Srinagar

Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday evening shot dead a shopkeeper at Habbakadal in Srinagar. This is the second attack in the city in the last 24 hours after the killing of a police inspector.

The youth in late 20s was at his shop dealing with mobile phones when assailants fired upon him. He was identified as Umar Nazir Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat of Kailashpora in Habbakadal area of Srinagar.

Soon after, he was shifted to SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to launch a hunt for the assailants.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar blamed TRF, a front for LeT, for the attack. “These innocent killings of civilian and local policemen are being committed by local militants of LeT (self-claimed as TRF) on the instruction of militant Abbas Sheikh,” he said.

