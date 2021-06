Srinagar:: A 28-year-old youth was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Habba Kadal chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

Official said that the youth identified as Umer Ahmad was shot at near Fashion Inn shop by unknown gunmen.

They said that the youth was immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities also confirmed to KNO that the youth was brought dead yo the hospital—(KNO)

