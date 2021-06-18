One more Leopard captured alive in Budgam village

Budgam: The Wildlife Department on Friday morning captured another Leopard alive in Kalshipora area of Khan Sahib in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that after getting information about the wild animal roaming near residential area, a team of Wildlife department officials reached the spot and captured it alive.

He said that the department has asked its men to remain alert at every place where from they receive information about the Leopard.

He said that they will take the Leopard to safe place and set it free—(KNO)

