DC Srinagar inspects restoration works on Nigeen, Nalla Amir Khan, Gilsar, Khushaal sar

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, along with Vice Chairman Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), Bashir Ahmad Bhat, on Thursday conducted a tour of city areas to inspect the works being carried out for restoration of historical water bodies in Srinagar including Nigeen Lake, Khushaal sar, Gilsar and Nalah-e-Amir Khan.

During the visit, the DC interacted with the local people and said that the Community participation is must for restoring the pristine glory of these water bodies.

He said local communities are actual guardians and have a vital role in identification of encroachments and conservation of these historical water bodies. He also passed on several directions with regard to beautification and landscaping of the water bodies.

The DC asked the concerned to take all necessary measures for cleaning the accumulated waste to make all water bodies navigable to pave way for starting inland water transport along these bodies. He said one of the purposes of the restoration measures is to restore the original water navigation circuit in Srinagar district.

The restoration of these water bodies not only enhance the scenic beauty and environment of the areas but also generate ample opportunities of employment for local youth.

The Vice Chairman, LAWDA said that they are focusing on restoring the channel till Nallah Amir Khan and efforts are on to continue the cleaning process.

The choked channel was cleaned to a major extent making it possible to navigate through it in a boat. He said Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, Pokhribal, Gilsar, Khushalsar and Anchar are all connected by this channel and if kept clean, the ecosystem will improve a lot.

Social worker and chairman of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) Manzoor Ahmad assured the DC that all public support is at the back of administration to bring back to life the dead water bodies in Srinagar. He said while administration and local community are on the job to clean the channel, it is ultimately the people who have to understand and stop throwing garbage in these water bodies.

The DC urged the concerned to speed up the pace of work undertaken for deweeding and cleaning of these water bodies. He also directed the officers to complete the demarcation process to remove all illegal constructions.

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rayees Ahmad, Joint Commissioner SMC, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Superintendent Engineer PHE Hydraulic, other concerned officers besides President Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization accompanied the DC during the visit.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print