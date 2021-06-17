Militant killed in encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with government forces on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday, police said.
A police spokesperson said that the gunfight broke out after government forces laid a cordon and search operation in Wagoora area of Nowgam in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
Police said that when the joint forces comprising police, army and CRPF spotted the militant, he was asked to surrender, which he refused. Instead, he fired indiscriminately upon the search party, which was retaliated ensuing to an encounter, police added.
The gunfight culminated into the killing of a militant identified as Uzair Ashraf Dar resident of Wandina Melhoora in Shopian. He, according to police records, was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and was involved in many cases.
“Arms, ammunition & other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes,” police said.
Sources told GNS one pistol along with a magazine and six rounds besides two grenades have been recovered from the slain militant, who was active since January 2.