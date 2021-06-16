Sale of organic vegetables held at Kulgam

KULGAM: Keeping in view the importance of organic vegetables and the hazards associated with inorganic vegetables on the health, the Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department in collaboration with the Agriculture Production Department today put various varieties of organic Vegetables on sale here.
This day-long organic vegetables sale event was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at the mini-secretariat here.
On the occasion, the Area Marketing Officer said that the sale of such Organic Vegetables will be conducted as per the demand at different locations of the district.
