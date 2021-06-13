14 deaths, 866 new cases in last 24 hours in J&K

Srinagar: Fourteen more lives were lost in Jammu and Kashmir to complications related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 866 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus during this period

The official daily Covid bulletin on Saturday said that of the new cases, 601 were reported in Kashmir Division and 265 in Jammu Division.

Of the 14 deaths, 8 were reported in Jammu Division and 6 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 2 and 1 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths each were reported in Rajouri, Two in Doda, and one each in Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Samba, Poonch, districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 164, while Jammu district reported 34 cases.

The bulletin said that 2,153 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 707 from Jammu Division and 1,446 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 16,284 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 164 new cases and currently has 2,358 active cases, with 295 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 66 new cases and currently has 1,648 active cases, with 294 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 71 new cases and currently has 1,178 active cases, with 137 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 71 new cases and currently has 1,303 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 68 new cases and currently has 923 active cases, with 97 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 51 new cases and has 957 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 34 new cases and has 398 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 31 new cases and has 481 active cases with 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 37 new cases and has 708 active cases with 352 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 308 active cases with 69 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 34 new cases, Udhampur 18 , Rajouri 32, Doda 45, Kathua 12, Kishtwar 5, Samba 20, Poonch 29, Ramban 50, and Reasi 20.

