Overnight blaze damages 13 houses, renders 31 families homeless in Baramulla  

Baramulla: An overnight blaze in Sweeper Colony, Noorbagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district turned at least 13 houses into ashes and rendered 31 families homeless, officials said Friday.

They said that a massive blaze engulfed Sweeper Colony, Noorbagh at around 9:30 pm on Thursday night which spread like a bushfire and left at least 13 houses completely damaged while 31 families putting up in these houses were rendered homeless. Luckily there was no loss of life reported in the incident.

Locals said that soon after the fire broke out they informed the fire services department, police and the army. “It was the police that reached the spot first and informed other departments.

Police men started dousing the fire of their own till fire services reached along with its fleet,” a local said. “It was the SSP Baramulla, who along with other policemen doused the flames till fire services vehicles reached the spot,” a local, whose house was damaged in the fire, said.

Deputy Director Fire and Emergency services Baramulla, Abdul Khaliq said that as the fire broke out in the areas, fire tenders from Sopore, Sangrama, Rafiabad, and Baramulla were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “At least 31 families have been left homeless as their houses were turned into ashes due to the deadly blaze,” he said.

Officials from the administration including Tehsildar, Accountant Officer, revenue officer, fire service, police and other departments have sent teams to review the situation and estimate the damages. Tents and food are being provided among those affected by the fire. “As per the government direction, we will provide compensation to all the affected families,” said Naib Tehsildar Baramulla, Ghulam Muhammad Chopan—(KNO)

