Heat wave scorches Srinagar at 34.7 degrees

Expect cloudy weather from today evening: MeT

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing hot weather conditions in the Valley, Srinagar experienced the highest maximum temperature of the season so far on Thursday with mercury touching 34.7 degree Celsius. In Jammu, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.9 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Meteorological centre Srinagar (MeT) predicted cloudy weather in Kashmir from Friday.

Deputy Director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that people will heave a sigh of relief from Friday as there is a forecast of cloudy weather.

As per MeT data, Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius. Qazigund and Pahalgam recorded the maximum temperature of 34.3°C, and 30.2°C, Kupwara 35.1°C, respectively

Meanwhile, Traffic Police said that there will be no traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway from either side in view of maintenance/repairing of the highway today.

It said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, only load carriers carrying fresh perishable, fruits, vegetables and empty trucks/ tankers shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) at 0900 hrs up to 1400 hours towards Poonch. “No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut off timings. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road,” it added.

Similarly, only one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Kargil will be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from Sonamarg at 7 am up to 2pm. “No Vehicle shall be allowed before & after cut off timing,” it said.

It also said vehicles carrying patients for medical emergencies, subject to fair weather and road conditions, will be allowed to ply on Kishtwar-Sinthan road.

