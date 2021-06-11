Active cases down by 60%, recovery rate above 92% in Kashmir

Anantnag: The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Kashmir has gone down by about 60 percent since a month ago, while the recovery rate has also risen to 92.3 percent (on June 9) compared to 75.5 percent on May 8.

The progress made is despite the fact that over 57k new cases have been recorded in this time frame in the ten districts of Kashmir valley.

“On May 8, we had around 30k active cases in the ten districts of Kashmir valley,” a senior official in the administration, privy to the records, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the number has dropped by a whopping 18k. “At present, we have only a little more than 12k active cases across Kashmir,” the official said.

“As the numbers suggest, the recovery rate has increased by 17 percent in this time frame. That is substantial,” the official said.

As a result, the hospital occupancy too has gone down considerably. Kashmir Reader reported on June 8 that the bed occupancy in Srinagar hospitals has gone down by 25 percent and overall in Kashmir by around 13 percent.

Meanwhile, Srinagar district still contributes majorly to the active cases in the Kashmir valley. The central Kashmir district has 2,733 active cases of Covid as of now.

“That is more than 22 percent of the valley’s tally of active cases,” the official said, adding that unlike earlier, the cases seem to be evenly distributed among other districts as well.

Baramulla district in north Kashmir has 1913 active positive cases, Budgam 1324, Pulwama 1432 and Anantnag has 1076 such cases. In Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian, though, these cases have come down to three figures: 426, 636 and 569 in that order.

Also, 585 persons have lost their lives between May 8 and June 9 in the ten districts of Kashmir valley. “On average we have been losing 20 people a day to the pandemic. I hope people take more precautions now as the cases are dwindling,” the official said.

Only 774 new cases were detected in Kashmir valley on June 9.

