Vaccination is panacea against COVID-19 pandemic: Advisor Baseer

BUDGAM: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Magam, Budgam in order to have a detailed review of arrangements put in place amid the 2nd wave of Covid -19 pandemic.

The program was attended by DDC Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, SDM Beerwah, CMO, ACD, representatives of Trade, Transportation Union Magam and religious heads.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan said the aim and objective of today’s visit is to have an interaction with all stake holders who are critical in fighting war against COVID-19 pandemic. He said, support and Cooperation from public proved pivotal in achieving success and containing 1st wave of Covid-19 and same alertness and dedication need to be shown in dealing with 2nd wave of Covid-19. He said proactive and aggressive approach has been initiated by the administration in tandem with the civil society and other social organizations including religious leaders which has brought down the incidence of positive cases substantially. He also emphasized on relentlessly pursuing the objective in order to give a final blow to this pandemic.

Commenting upon the availability of resources, the Advisor said there is no dearth of resources, whether it is oxygen, medical or any other resource. With the active intervention of Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor, the UT has received overnight 9 high quality oxygen plants from Frankfurt Germany and now in addition to that 9 more plants have been received.

He said Covid care centers set up at Panchayat level across U.T of J&K is a bold and effective decision to enhance bedding capacities in rural areas which shall play a significant role in stopping spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Advisor also said that COVID-19 in J&K has been systematically dealt with; infrastructure wherever necessary has been raised and resources have been mobilized in unprecedented manner. The Advisor further said that public need to be made aware about the advantages of tele-consultations and tele-medicine as the initiative is showing enormous results as large section of society as well as patients are getting benefited through this initiative.

The Advisor directed District Administration to remain in state of alert to meet any challenges amid Covid-19. The Advisor further emphasized upon aggressive testing and reiterated that vaccination process is panacea and permanent solution to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged people to enthusiastically go for vaccination.

The Advisor urged upon the Religious heads, Civil society to use their influence and approach in spreading the message and make people aware about the importance of adhering to SOPs like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding unnecessary venturing out and gatherings. The Advisor on the occasion hailed cooperation and support of general public, particularly during current wave as they seem to follow all instructions in letter and spirit.

While suggesting the measures taken to improve the electricity in the district Budgam, the Advisor divulged that Rs 21 Crore have been allotted to District Budgam under Barbed wire Scheme to improve electricity supply in District.

The Advisor reiterated that the way people presently are following all instructions and are implementing guidelines strictly, in coming days, there will be enormous change in ground situation, eventually defeating the pandemic successfully. The Advisor on the occasion appreciated and hailed the sincere efforts and resilience shown by all covid-19 warriors. He said everybody is on forefront while facing the unprecedented challenges.

During the program DDC chairman Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan raised the issue of non-functioning of some already existing PHCs, besides nonpayment of incentives to doctors and paramedics who are on internship presently engaged with Covid-19 care duties. The Advisor assured the DDC Chairman that matter shall be taken up with Lieutenant Governor at an earliest. The Advisor said despite lockdown measures, wage employment will continue as well as construction work, subject to all SOPs and guidelines strictly adhered.

Earlier, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza presented a detailed status of till date happenings amid Covid-19 pandemic, containment measures, procedures and other initiatives taken up by district administration in curbing the spread of this pandemic. He said Budgam has recorded 87% recovery rate as 1577 covid positive cases remain out of total 12785 till date. Positivity rate has gone below 5% and stands at 4.93% at present in District. Presently RAT and RTPCR is aggressively going on at all containment zones and other requisite locations. He said, 437 level 2 beds, in addition 299 beds equipped with oxygen facility have been kept ready to accommodate the requirement if needed.

Covid-19 control rooms have been set up in all 10 medical blocks, have received 4967 phone calls till date from public inquiring about Covid-19 related queries besides other medical issues. Regarding oxygen supply, the DC said that construction of oxygen plant at Beerwah has started while as team from Directorate of Health services has inspected other sites at Char-i-Sharief. Efforts are on to set up oxygen plants at Magam & Chadoora as well, the DC said.

The DC said in containment zones about 70,000 tests have been done to boost the process further. Door to door surveillance is being carried out in order to trace the vulnerable old age and senior citizen patients. Regarding the supply of ration to needy ones, the DC said under NFSA & PMGKY ration has been distributed throughout the District.

The DC said with relentless efforts from all concerned Budgam district has achieved 78% vaccination for person with 45 or above age and remaining population above this age category shall be vaccinated at an earliest.

