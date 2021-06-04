Govt distributes free ration worth Rs 84.9 crore in Kashmir during pandemic

SRINAGAR: Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has distributed 3730 quintals worth Rs. 84.9 crore of free ration among 37, 30,239 beneficiaries under Priority house hold (PHH) , Antyodya Ana Yojna (AAY) categories in Kashmir for May and June-2021.

Sharing details, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said that the department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CA), besides smooth supply of monthly ration to consumers, department has distributed additional free ration of over 1865 quintals of rice and wheat among PHH and AAY category beneficiaries during the month of May- 2021.

He said that the free ration was distributed after instructed by the Government as relief to the poor population after people’s livelihood suffered due to covid pandemic.

The Div Com said that while as distribution of free additional ration for the month of May has been already completed, the distribution for the month of June shall pick up soon across all the districts of Kashmir.

He said that keeping pandemic and lockdown into consideration, the Government announced free ration for two months among poor consumers under which free ration of 5 kg per soul which includes 1772 quintals of rice and 932 quintals of wheat during the month of May.

He said that FCS&CA has geared up for the distribution of additional ration for the month of June also.

The Div Com further said that the administration is committed to provide assistance to the deserving people on every front during the time of pandemic.

He said that despite pandemic the supply of ration to all consumers was carried out smoothly and timely in all districts.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print