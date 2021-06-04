Covid kills 14 in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu

1,247 fresh cases in Kashmir, 554 in Jammu

Srinagar: Covid-19 claimed another 29 lives and infected 1,801 more persons in a period of 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the official Covid bulletin reported on Thursday.

The bulletin said that 15 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 14 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 5 and 7 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths were reported in Anantnag, two each in Budgam and Kathua, and one each in Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts.

The new cases included 1,247 from Kashmir Division and 554 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 329 and 153, respectively.

The bulletin said that 2,694 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 886 from Jammu Division and 1,808 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,0654 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 329 new cases and currently has 3,689 active cases, with 506 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 148 new cases and currently has 2,460 active cases, with 69 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 194 new cases and currently has 1,838 active cases, with 232 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 143 new cases and currently has 2,176 active cases, with 132 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 126 new cases and currently has 1,494 active cases, with 406 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 100 new cases and has 3,553 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 52 new cases and has 729 active cases, with 127 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 67 new cases and has 1,066 active cases with 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 76 new cases and has 1,420 active cases with 86 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 12 new cases and currently has 1,099 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 153 new cases, Udhampur 27, Rajouri 92, Doda 67, Kathua 46, Kishtwar 25, Samba 15, Poonch 55, Ramban 56, and Reasi 18.

