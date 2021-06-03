Recovery rate rises in J&K from devastating lows of last month

SRINAGAR: The easing of lockdown restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir has been possible due to a steady decline in the number of fresh cases and fatalities, as well as a steady rise in the recovery rate from the viral infection.

In the last two weeks, the recovery rate has moved up by 8 percent. It is currently at 87 percent, from an alarming low when it was in the 70s at the peak of the second wave in early May. The admission load on hospitals has considerably reduced, too.

In the deadly second wave of Covid-19, numbers of fresh cases and fatalities were more than four times than during the peak of the first wave. But for two weeks now, the virus seems to have calmed down. The recovery rate, however, is still much below than the highest it had been in February, at 96 percent.

As per the government figures, out of the nearly three lakh persons infected by the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, since the first case was reported here, more than 2.5 lakh have recovered. However, more than 35,000 cases are still active, while more than 3,900 have died. But in the second wave, Jammu has had more fatalities than Kashmir.

From nearly 5,000 cases on average a day in early May, the daily cases have come down to less than 2,000. As a result, the easing of restrictions was decided on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Government for daytime on weekdays. As per the guidelines issued, weekend curfew as well as night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am daily will remain imposed in all 20 districts in JK till June 15.

However, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara districts are still in the Red Zone, while the other half — Srinagar, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Bandipora — belong to the Orange category. The status of the lockdown will depend upon the Covid cases and mortalities that are reported each day.

The recovery rate has been possible due to multi-tier efforts of the medicos with able support provided by philanthropic social groups. What has also played a major part is oxygen therapy, against the initial recommendation of ventilators in case of severely infected patients.

A Covid infected patient mostly suffers from lack of sufficient oxygen in the blood. Social groups in Kashmir have voluntarily offered free oxygen supply to people irrespective of their financial status. People’s diligent response to Covid-related standard operating procedures has also led to increased recoveries. If the same is followed for the coming months, the third wave will definitely be mild, a government report has opined.

“The positivity rates will definitely go down now. But people need to strictly observe Covid appropriate behaviour, to keep the virus at bay,” Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, Community Medicine Specialist and in-charge of data analysis at the Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir, told Kashmir Reader.

