Train service suspended till June 9

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday extended the suspension of train services between Baramulla and Banihal corridor till June 9 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has extended the cancellation of train service in J&K from Baramulla to Banihal section and vice-versa up to 09-06-2021. All concerned note and act accordingly,” said an order.
