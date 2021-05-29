Srinagar only district to witness decline in active cases this month

Anantnag: Srinagar is the only district in Kashmir division where the number of active cases of Covid-19 has gone down, compared to the number of such cases at the beginning of the month. All other districts have shown a steep increase in the number during this time.

The central Kashmir district has been one of the worst-hit districts in Kashmir valley since the beginning of the pandemic. Even today, the district contributes to more than 30 percent of the overall cases recorded in Kashmir valley and over 40 percent of the deaths that have taken place since May 1.

Srinagar district has reported 18,926 of the total cases reported in Kashmir valley since May 1 (62,087). Also in these 26 days, 205 people have died in the district due to the infection while the total death toll in the valley has been 507.

“Surprisingly, however, the number of active cases has seen a decline in Srinagar district,” a senior official privy to the data told Kashmir Reader. “The number of active cases has come down by a considerable number, 2,977,” he said.

On May 1, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Srinagar district was 8,872, but this number had gone down to 5,895 on the evening of May 26.

“All the other nine districts of Kashmir division have witnessed an increase in such cases during this time period,” the official said.

Even Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, otherwise least affected by the pandemic, have seen an upward trend in contrast with Srinagar. While Shopian district has had an addition of 806 to the number of active cases since May 1, Kulgam district too has added as many cases to its count.

“Anantnag and Baramulla districts, with more or less the same population as Srinagar district, have also witnessed an addition of 2,464 and 452 cases, in that order. This is despite the fact that both the districts have had lesser number of infections recorded in these 26 days as compared to Srinagar,” the official said.

Anantnag has witnessed 6,430 new cases and 45 deaths while Baramulla district has recorded 7,167 fresh cases and 49 deaths since the beginning of this month.

Pulwama district, with a much lower population than Srinagar or Anantnag, has been considerably more affected than these other districts. Figures show that 60 people have died in this south Kashmir district and over 5,000 new infections have also been recorded this month.

“Other districts — including Kupwara, Ganderbal and Bandipora — despite having lower infection rates have added to the active cases as well,” the official said.

