All citizens aged above 45 vaccinated in Ganderbal: Govt

GANDERBAL: Ganderbal has become the second district in Kashmir division to achieve 100 percent vaccination target of all above 45 age group with at least the first dose of Covid-19 inoculation.
This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today during a press conference held here at the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat.
She said that achieving the target of vaccinating all above 45 age group is a big achievement for which she complemented the health care workers, PRIs besides other front line workers who have visited door-to-door to counsel people about the need of vaccination.
While elaborating on arrangements put in place for achieving vaccination targets, she said that over 68440 persons over 45 years of age are given their first dose in the district. She said that 94 vaccination sites were established to achieve the target adding that all these sites are still active.
The DC appreciated the Sarpanchs, Panchs, Tehsildars and BDOs for doing commendable job of mobilization in their respective areas to achieve the cent percent vaccination target.
