South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Southern district of Shopian

Srinagar: A fierce gunfight is underway between militants and government forces in Ganowpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Ganowpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print