Rs 1.41 lakh recovered for violating lockdown in Valley, say police

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected as Kashmir stayed under lockdown to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Early in the morning, police and CRPF soldiers were deployed at several places in Srinagar and elsewhere to prevent public movement. Only essential services including health workers were allowed to ply on roads.

Those who were without any reason were booked. According to police, 184 persons were arrested for violating lockdown guidelines. Also, 94 cases were filed against violators and an amount of ?1,41,840 from 910 people was realised for violating the guidelines/rules in Kashmir valley. Besides, 44 vehicles were seized in Shopian for violating guidelines/restrictions, it said.

Business establishments, shops remained closed and only establishments falling under essential services were open. Public traffic was off the roads ever since the lockdown was imposed on April 29.

Police said they enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly in the Valley and slew of measures including restrictions u/s 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It urged the people to cooperate with police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/ protocols for the safety.

